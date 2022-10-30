Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,964 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Price Performance
PERI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.