Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,964 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.