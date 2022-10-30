Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $713.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.