Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

