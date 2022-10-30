SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 153,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

