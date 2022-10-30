SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

