Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $76,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

