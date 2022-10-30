Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.