Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

