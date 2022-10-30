Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,194 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

