Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 5,974,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after buying an additional 2,981,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,517,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29.

