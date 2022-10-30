Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $442,000.

MDY stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

