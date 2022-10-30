Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.