Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $125.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

