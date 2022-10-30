Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $22.70 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.