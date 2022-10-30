Advisory Services Network LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.