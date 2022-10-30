Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 685.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

