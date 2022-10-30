JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPM stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

