Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,439 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 177,163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $25.48 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.