Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys New Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 4.7 %

RYAN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.48 and a beta of 0.69. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

