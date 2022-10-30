Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $45.50 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

