Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,795,000 after buying an additional 241,016 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 543,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 491,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

