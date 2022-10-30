Comerica Bank Acquires 167 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

PWR stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.