Comerica Bank Sells 451 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 281,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

