Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,192 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 38,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 355.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

