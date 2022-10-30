Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of W. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $36.21 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,126 shares of company stock worth $755,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

