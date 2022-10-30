Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

