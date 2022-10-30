Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,068 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Wix.com by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

