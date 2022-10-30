Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.50 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 962,082 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,711,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,612,000 after purchasing an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

MRVI stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

