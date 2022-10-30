Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,244 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

