Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of H opened at $92.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.58. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

