Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.60 Million Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

