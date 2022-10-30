Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,337 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in YETI by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

