Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.60 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.