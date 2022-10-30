Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,161 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 248,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vontier Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.