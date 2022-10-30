Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,696 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $3,872,713. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

