Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,948 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,085,298 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

