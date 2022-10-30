Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $1.71 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 170,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,362,976.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,146,545 shares in the company, valued at $545,500,354.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,277,516 shares of company stock worth $28,251,262 in the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -220.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

