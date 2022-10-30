Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 892,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,191,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $459.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

