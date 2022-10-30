Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.