Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

