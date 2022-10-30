Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of GH stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $121.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

