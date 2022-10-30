Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in S. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SentinelOne by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $36,976,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $544,480. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

