Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 17,668 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 61.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock worth $277,858,163. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

