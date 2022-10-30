Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Up 3.3 %

NVAX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

