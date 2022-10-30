Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ESI opened at $17.79 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

