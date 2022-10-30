Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock valued at $837,111. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

