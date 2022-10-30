Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $112.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

