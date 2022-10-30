Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $1.30 at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $1.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIEN. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

SIEN stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 346.56% and a negative net margin of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $68,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

