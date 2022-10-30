Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $120.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $107.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

