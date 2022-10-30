Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01). 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 50,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.97.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

